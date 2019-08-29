VALDOSTA — A "handshake agreement" brought an end Wednesday to a phone worker strike across the Southeast that put dozens of area union workers on the picket line.
The Communications Workers of America ended its strike against AT&T at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a CWA statement.
The union, which cited "unfair labor practices" sparking the strike, had complained earlier that the telecommunications giant had sent no one with the authority to make decisions to bargaining meetings.
AT&T’s Southeast region employees’ contracts ended Aug. 3, said Steve Hazlehurst, area vice president of CWA Post 3212.
The strike included wire technicians, central office technicians, call-center employees and those who maintain the company’s network but not AT&T Mobility, the company's cellphone division, said Beth Allen, CWA communications director.
Monday, AT&T employees wearing red shirts were spotted around town at the company's three Valdosta locations — downtown, off Norman Drive and off North Valdosta Road.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.