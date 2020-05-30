Story of Victory: Former educator leaps over obstacles

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta woman is transforming her troubles into triumphs.
Type 1 diabetes has been a part of Maria Studebaker-Coppage’s life for nearly 39 years. She came to Valdosta in 2005 after evacuating due to Hurricane Katrina.
The former educator has taught English at Valdosta State University and retired from Southern Regional Technical College in Thomasville.
After facing obstacle after obstacle, horses became Coppage’s saving grace; and now, she’s looking ahead to the future after enduring so much in the past.
Not Me
At 12 years old, Coppage was a young girl when she was first diagnosed with diabetes. She recalls being fearful but did not believe her medical condition would get severe.
She’d read about patients with diabetes who’d lost feeling in their bodies or lost their feet altogether, she said. Having taken care of herself, she said she didn’t believe she would face those battles.
“I don’t let the diabetes limit me,” Coppage said. “In fact, it’s a reason to overcome most of the issues that happens with diabetes.”
Alas, what she thought would never be a part of her story came to fruition. In 2014, Coppage encountered diabetic Charcot in her left foot.
Web MD defines Charcot as a foot disease that affects bones, joints and soft tissue. The site states it affects people with diabetes who lack feeling in their feet and ankles due to nerve damage.
Coppage said her left foot looked like her bones had exploded inside of it. Bones had to be removed and her foot was rebuilt.
Her right ankle, which had broken in four places due to a fall off of a horse, was fused in 2009. After Coppage healed from the Charcot, her left ankle was fused, as well.
“The Charcot caused the entire foot to go from normal to horrible with the arch dropping so dramatically, it looked like a rocket,” she said.
In December 2017, a minor surgery on a toe on her right foot caused a two-year battle.
Seven days after the procedure, Coppage developed an antagonistic form of a staph infection known as MRSA. She said the diabetes made her fragile to the infection.
She visited the emergency room, had elevated blood sugars and a “practically black” foot. The infection caused an amputation of half of her right foot.
She could not walk for two years which interrupted her life as a horseback rider. Up until her surgery, she had been riding for 12 years.
“It kind of changed everything. I was riding fine with both ankles being fused, but once I lost the foot, it changed everything,” Coppage said.
She is learning to find balance and stability while building her muscle memory which creates challenges in her love for riding horses. She was not able to walk or ride until the top of 2020.
Starting Over
Coppage depicts being with her horse, Zsir Galahad, as euphoric.
Getting back into the saddle of things after spending two years not riding is similar to starting at the beginner level, even after 15 years of riding, she said.
Horseback riding is beneficial for her diabetes in ways that help her manage her sugar levels as well as maintaining her balance, she said.
Her local trainer, Lauren Roling of Spanish Moss Stables, said horseback riding assists people in staying centered and allows them to shift their focus.
On Zsir Galahad, Coppage is able to feel like herself absent of any medical woes.
“There is a just a beauty and a therapy about being on a horse. It kind of fixes the trauma and the drama on the inside so that kind of emulates sometimes on the outside,” she said. “I’m happier. I feel like I’m connected and everything’s going to be OK.”
Roling said riding helps Coppage move parts of her body that may not be able to move otherwise.
Coppage’s longtime love of riding horses is presented with trials stemming from her past.
She said she no longer has feeling from the top of her ankles through her feet. She requires assistance to mount her horse as she cannot feel if her feet are correctly in the stirrups.
Roling assists her in communicating with the lower half of her body.
“Maria is an incredibly positive person. She really finds a way to find the silver lining in everything. She does not get discouraged,” she said.
“For me, if I faced the things that she has, I probably would’ve quit but she’s a strong lady and she keeps persevering. It’s pretty inspiring to see.”
She relies on Zsir Galahad, who she deems her best friend. He’s her motivation as she is reintroduced to her passion.
“I have to trust and let go of some of my control issues,” she said. “I have to know that when I’m there, he’s my partner, and that makes a big difference. Changing that mental aspect certainly helps my physical being.”
Even with limits, Coppage said she will still strive to meet her goals and will not stop until she accomplishes them.
“I’m extremely determined to move past this,” she said. “It’s just what’s been laid out in front of me and learning to adapt and overcome is what I’m going to do.”
New Chapter
Coppage said it took her some time to accept the term “disabled” but has since decided to enter into a new world, one that involves competitive riding.
Through the United States Equestrian Federation and the United States Dressage Federation, she will compete as a para equestrian.
Once restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, she will undergo a series of tests on various levels to determine a classification for dressage riding as a para equestrian.
Laura Quin of Genesis Dressage at Tamarian Farms Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla., is her new dressage coach. Coppage will visit Ocala twice a week.
“The biggest motivation for me is knowing I have a goal in mind, and mentally I knew if I gave into this feeling that I’m finished or I can’t do anything, I would be done,” Coppage said. “I would not be good for my family. I would not be good for my husband. I would not be good for my son.”
She draws inspiration from her 9-year-old son who she said is accepting of changes.
Though she feels defeated some days, she opts to push forward.
“By doing that, I get that healthy relief and I can go on,” Coppage said. “I’ve never said, why me?”
She said disabilities and differences should not stop a person from achieving their goals.
“I knew if I can keep a sense of positivity in my own mental brain, the body will follow,” Coppage said. “The brain is the strongest organ and muscle, and if I could just not give in, I would be able to go on.”
