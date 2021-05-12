Storms moving out of South Georgia this week

VALDOSTA — The week started out with thunderstorms but will wrap up dry and pleasant, according to forecasters.
A cold front has stalled across Georgia, bringing widespread rain to the area, said Parks Camp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“It’s going to be generally rainy” through Thursday, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Rain chances ranged from 40% Tuesday night to 70% during the day Wednesday and back down to 40% Thursday, the weather service forecast for Valdosta shows.
Neither meteorologist expected widespread severe weather, though Gawryla said some gusty winds and even small hail might be possible in spots.
Flash flooding might also be possible, he said.
As the front moves into Florida Thursday, temperatures should start cooling off a bit, Camp said, with Valdosta’s high that day only expected to reach 67 degrees.
Toward the weekend, South Georgia should start drying out and warming up, with sunny skies and high temperatures climbing back into the mid-80s by Sunday, Gawryla said.
Another front moving across the country will bring rain to “somewhere in the Southeast” early next week, he said, but exactly where will depend on how fast the front moves.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
