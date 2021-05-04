Storms giving way to sun

VALDOSTA — Following a round of thunderstorms expected to last a couple of days, South Georgia can look forward to drier and sunnier weather toward the weekend, forecasters said.
A slow-moving cold front was pushing its way from the west into South Georgia Tuesday, dragging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with it, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Valdosta called for a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday. The worst of the storms in this weather system were expected to remain west of the city, said Don Van Dyke, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
While the storm system was causing trouble in Louisiana Tuesday, neither forecaster expected it to cause much in the way of severe weather by the time it reached South Georgia.
“It’s losing energy as it heads east,” Gawryla said. “It’s not going to be as ripe for severe weather when it reaches Georgia.”
Van Dyke said Valdosta could get one to two inches of rain through Thursday.
After the storms clear the area Thursday afternoon, the Valdosta area can look forward to several days of sunny weather and milder temperatures. Highs should drop from the mid-80s early on to around 80 by Friday, with lows that night dipping into the 50s, Van Dyke said.
Both forecasters said the next good chance for rain in the area would be early next week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
