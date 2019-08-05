Storms expected to taper off

VALDOSTA — Heavier-than-usual thunderstorms early this week should give way to a drier spell later on, according to forecasters.
More cool air aloft than is normal is causing the early round of storms, said Katie Nguyen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
"The cool air causes the atmosphere to become more unsettled," said Paul Walker, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The abundance of thunderstorms means lower-than-normal temperatures at the start of the week, Walker said. The normal high for Valdosta for this time of year is 92, but highs through Tuesday are only expected to reach the upper 80s, he said.
Starting Thursday, a high pressure system is expected to move some of the cooler air out, leading to fewer storms and higher temperatures, Walker said.
Daytime highs are expected to reach 95 by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service's Valdosta forecast.
Walker said there was little chance of severe weather this week, while Nguyen said there is always a chance with summer thunderstorms of sudden, high-wind-speed downbursts.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.