VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect more thunderstorms and slightly less heat in the coming week, forecasters said.
Valdosta goes into the weekend looking at daytime highs in the mid-90s and chances of thunderstorms building up in the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the high 80s with an 80% chance of daytime thunderstorms, the forecast claims.
Tifton will follow a similar pattern, with highs in the 90s giving way to highs in the mid-80s by Monday, with thunderstorm chances reaching 90% that day, forecasts show.
The increased storm activity will be caused by a weak frontal boundary system moving through the area, said Dan Pydynowski, a senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“It’s got plenty of heat and humidity to work with,” he said.
Some storms, potentially severe, could break out in the region Sunday or Monday, said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
There is a “marginal” chance for damaging wind gusts, he said.
There is also a slight risk of heavy rain and even flooding, Gonzalez said, with Valdosta expected to get two inches of rain in seven days.
The temporary dip in temperatures midweek will shave “one or two degrees” off the recent low to mid-90s daytime highs in South Georgia, Pydynowski said. The average high for Valdosta for this time of year is 92, he said.
Pydynowski said he doesn’t see much of a chance for widespread severe weather.
