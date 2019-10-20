VALDOSTA – Potential storms impeded a jam-packed Saturday in Valdosta.
Forecasters announced a tropical storm advisory for South Georgia and the Florida panhandle Saturday, Oct. 19, but the system largely skirted the Azalea City.
Mighty winds and thunderstorms were expected, but gray skies ruled the day.
In efforts to promote safety, organizers cancelled events such as the Brooks County Skillet Festival, the Battle on the Border band competition, the Valdosta Affordable Housing Summit, the South Georgia Buddy Walk, a Lowndes County storm spotting class and the Kid's Safety Fest.
Valdosta State University moved its homecoming game to 7 p.m. Saturday and the parade to Friday as well.
Expected winds of 45-50 miles per hour clocked in at 25-30 mph, with gusts hitting 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The Tallahassee office predicted thunderstorms and two to three inches of rain to douse South Georgia, but a relatively dry Saturday ensued with only scattered showers.
The storm was expected to be fast-moving and cleared by Sunday, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla. office.
