VALDOSTA – The storm spotter course that was scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 19, has been cancelled.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer, said the course has been cancelled due to the forecast for the Gulf Saturday. Meteorologists who were planning to come up for the course will be working weather.
Currently, there is not a set date for another course but Dukes said once the organization's calendars open back up, they will more than likely reschedule.
