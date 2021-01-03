VALDOSTA – Heavy rains resulted in more than 25,000 gallons of storm water and sewage to overflow in the city during the weekend.
Saturday, Jan. 2, the City of Valdosta utilities department personnel responded to a call concerning a "sanitary sewer overflow at a manhole in the 400 block of Mildred Street, an area that experiences localized flooding during rain events," city officials said in a statement.
The sanitary sewer spill was a result of excessive rainfall during a 24-hour period, city officials said.
"This amount of rainfall over a short period of time resulted in storm water infiltration and inflow entering the collection system, and causing the manhole to exceed its capacity," the city statement claims. "Approximately 25,150 gallons of combined storm water and sewage discharged at this location, eventually entering into the Dukes Bay Canal."
City officials emphasized the spill did not occur at the city’s Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant. During the storm, city infrastructure operated as designed, they said. The Withlacochee plant ran all four units plus the two excess flow equalization basins.
City utilities employees are working on an inflow and infiltration project that will identify sources of inflow and infiltration, "eventually eliminating excess flows into our sewer system during rain events," city officials said. "Sewer spills are not acceptable at any time. It has been the city’s top priority to prevent them all through the recent construction of the WWTP new secondary equalization basin, as well as the lift station rehab program, smoke testing program, annual manhole rehab program and the ongoing river sampling program that tests waters three times a week."
City officials said appropriate regulatory agencies were notified and sampling of the impacted area began after the overflow.
"Warning signs have been posted at this location as well as downstream to advise the public to avoid any contact with this waterway for the next seven days, according to the statement released Sunday, Jan. 3.
City employees cleaned and disinfected the impacted area of the discharge, according to the statement.
The city has had a history of overflows that resulted in the construction of a multi-million-dollar wastewater treatment facility after years of spills contaminated South Georgia and North Florida waterways.
