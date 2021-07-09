VALDOSTA – Heavy rains affected the city sewer system this past week.
The City of Valdosta received more than three inches of rain from Tropical Storm Elsa in addition to approximately nine inches of rain received during the past 14 days, city officials said in a statement.
Rain saturated the ground causing inflow and infiltration into the city sanitary sewer system, city officials said. The excess flow exceeded the capacity of the collection system causing intermittent sewage spills at several manholes.
The city identified seven locations where overflows occurred Wednesday:
– 800 block of Gornto Road: 43,350 gallons.
– 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive: 320 gallons.
– 800 block of East Brookwood Drive: 90 gallons.
– 1200 block of Wainwright Drive: 37,500 gallons.
– 2700 block of Berkley Drive: 2,182 gallons.
– 1200 block of Lee Street (A): 4,125 gallons.
– 1200 block of Lee Street (B): 2,733 gallons.
"Staff immediately began monitoring the impacted areas, as well as cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow locations," city officials said. "All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted at all the spill locations."
The city has experienced sewages during major weather events despite millions of dollars spent on infrastructure designed to prevent spills. The spills have regularly caused water warnings locally and river contamination warnings in North Florida.
City officials added that preventing sewer spills "has and will continue to be the city’s top priority through the ongoing collection system rehab program which includes manhole rehab, the smoke testing program, sewer main lining and sewer main replacement. In addition, the utilities department has an ongoing river sampling program that tests waters before, during and after major rain events, and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures."
In 2020, the utilities department initiated two additional programs, the “Creek Crossing” program and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the collection system, city officials said.
"The programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation, and go door to door to insure each house has their cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order," city officials said. "The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future."
