Storm chances ease until the weekend

VALDOSTA — Storm chances have eased up a bit in South Georgia but forecasters are keeping a wary eye on a tropical disturbance threatening to enter the Gulf of Mexico.
Rain chances for Valdosta are expected to drop from 50% Tuesday to as low as 10% late Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
A high-pressure system moving in is drying things out a bit, said Parks Camp, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“Overall, (Valdosta) can expect to get less than half an inch of rain,” except in isolated spots that could get up to an inch, he said.
High temperatures are expected to run from 93-95 degrees through the work week, about 2-3 degrees above normal, said Dave Bowers, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. Lows at night are expected to be in the low 70s.
During the weekend, heavier rain across the region could be spurred by a tropical depression that was located 105 miles southeast of Puerto Rico Tuesday, Bowers said. The depression was expected to become Tropical Storm Fred late Tuesday.
“Storm tracks show Fred in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday,” he said.
Both forecasters said heavy rain could spin off from the storm system into South Georgia.
Neither meteorologist expected widespread severe weather in South Georgia this week, though Bowers said slight chances of gusty winds, flooding and even an isolated tornado couldn’t be ruled out Sunday and Monday due to the developing tropical storm.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
