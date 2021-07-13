Storm causes damage in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — A violent thunderstorm that moved through north Lowndes County Monday caused substantial wind damage but no injuries, authorities said.
The storm, which struck between 4-5 p.m., carried straight-line winds but no tornado, said Molly Merriefield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Florida, office.
“Nobody saw a funnel,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
The worst damage was along Bemiss Road in the area of Old Pine Road, he said.
“There were a lot of trees down, metal carports damaged and trampolines blown into other people’s yards,” Paulk said.
Along Bemiss Road, there were several business signs damaged. In the 4700 block of Bemiss, a large billboard had blown over onto the Z Tire Express building, which appeared to have roof damage.
The winds were between 60-70 mph, Merriefield said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
