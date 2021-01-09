As a youth, I recall walking alongside the ocean or staring at the stars, thinking, there is so much I do not know, but with that confidence of the young that eventually all answers will be known ... in my lifetime.
Granted, I may not be the one to explore the stars but someone will in the coming decades.
I may not live it but I will know the story.
Or so I believed.
Same walking along the ocean.
Like many children, I would pretend to control the tides.
By the power of thought, I stopped the ocean just before the water touched my bare feet.
Or so I thought as a boy.
So I would pretend, while dreaming of one day truly exerting such power.
So, it has been for centuries, since humanity first contemplated the skies and the seas.
We seek answers. We seek control. We look for meaning, not just in the world, but a meaning that includes us.
Star constellations became gods and warriors. Monsters lurked under the seas. Stories we told ourselves around campfires and in the darkness of night.
Stories to rule us. Stories to free us.
Stories we told as we set sail upon strange waters, seeking the stars to guide our way.
The forever of seas and skies.
The limited time of you and me.
And so we reach an age when we realize we do not have all of the answers. Nor will we ever.
An age when even the most powerful has only so much power but still not enough to sway the ocean tides.
That age when we realize we will not know how every story ends. An age when we know that all will continue without us as sure as the stars above us and the sea at our feet.
That age when we must rely on faith that even in the face of our knowledge we may still, must still, dream.
A faith as sure as recognizing a child looking toward the stars or pointing a finger at an approaching wave.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
