VALDOSTA – Snake Nation Press and its founder, Roberta George, have provided a venue for writers since 1998.
George said she believes life doesn’t exist much without reading.
"The more well-read you are, the better informed you are,” she said. “Like anything, the more you use it, the stronger it gets.”
She deems herself a voracious reader and writer who appreciates the efforts of other writers. Jean Arambula, Snake Nation managing editor, said she does the same.
The two work together through Snake Nation to not solely publish books but to also be a voice to authors and poets.
“A press like Snake Nation Press gives everyone in the community a chance to see their work in print and to read their fellow writers’ work, which sometimes captures what otherwise would be lost: people's personal stories, which are so important,” George said.
Aside from publishing, Snake Nation hosts the South Georgia Book Festival annually to showcase local writers.
In 2019, the festival represented genres of poetry, prose, science fiction and memoir.
“The thing that this does, it keeps us out there. That’s the important thing is keeping the book out there because e-books are great but people need a book, a printed book,” Arambula previously said of the festival.
She said she believes there has been an uptick in e-book and online publishing of magazines.
“While The Snake has resisted the urge, it may now be the only way to survive will be to create new interest through innovative and artistic pursuits on the internet,” she said.
Snake Nation recently published “Isaac and Junebug” by Bill Stone and also a book by Bill Herring on the prison system from 1816-1946.
Other published writers include Susan Grooms and Robert Earl Price.
The company hosts a writer’s group, the Snakehandlers, that meets 2-4 p.m. each Saturday at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. George said the group was organized 25 years ago.
“Many of those writers have been published by Snake Nation Press and by larger international presses,” she said. “Snake Nation Press saves the stories that might otherwise be lost.”
George suggests aspiring writers hoping to be published join a writer’s group or form their own.
“Everyone needs another pair of eyes to see the small, and sometimes, large mistakes that everyone makes,” she said. “Even the most gifted writer has a team of editors. And when you have a group, they give you ideas and insights you wouldn’t have otherwise.”
Snake Nation publishes novels, short-story collections, poetry collections and children’s stories.
"We publish what we fall in love with and that can be very interesting,” George said.
She advises anyone interested in pursuing writing to keep their personal story alive.
George said subscriptions and donations are accepted. Visit snakenationpress.org for more information.
