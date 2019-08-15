VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has installed a new stop and go traffic signal at the intersection of North Forrest Street and Knights Academy Road.
The lights started in flash mode Tuesday Aug. 13 and flash until Tuesday, Aug. 20, when they will be fully activated, county officials said.
They urge motorists to exercise caution when traveling through the intersection.
More information: Call Lowndes County engineering, (229) 671-2424.
