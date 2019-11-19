Stolen checks found in Lowndes traffic stop

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Monday led to three arrests, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies assigned to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Three subjects advised they were driving from Tennessee to their homes in Miami, the statement said.
During a roadside interview, the three gave conflicting stories, according to the sheriff's office. A consensual search of the vehicle revealed approximately 273 stolen checks from numerous victims concealed in the rear quarter panel of the vehicle, the statement said. The checks from the identity fraud victims totaled approximately $306,699.08, according to the statement.
Jorge Rodriguez Lopez, Pedro Valle and Lazaro Martinez Noda were arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. Charges were not immediately available from the sheriff's office Tuesday.
Deputies, investigators and United States Postal Inspectors have partnered and are working to contact the victims involved, the statement said. Additionally, Noda was wanted by the United States Marshals Service for unrelated charges, according to the statement. All three subjects are in the Lowndes County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
