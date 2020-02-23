VALDOSTA – Stogies Downtown hosts three cigar discovery sessions this coming week.
The Alec Bradley brand sponsors the sessions which offer participants a chance to discover new cigar tastes, according to organizers.
Past sessions have explored tobacco from Nicaragua, Mexico and Ecuador. The Thursday, Feb. 27, session explores tobacco from Honduras. Chris Carey, who is "well versed in the Alec Bradley brand," leads the sessions, organizers said.
The program includes one Alec Bradley discovery session; one Alec Bradley tasting; four Alec Bradley premium cigars; one drink ticket; cost $30, plus tax, per ticket. Seating is limited, organizers said.
The event is scheduled 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, with individual sessions scheduled for 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., Stogies Downtown, 101 S. Patterson St. More information: Visit stogiesdowntown.com.
