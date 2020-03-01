VALDOSTA – Michael Jetter would like to see Stogies Downtown become more social in its sixth year.
"Several cities have social clubs that meet regularly like the breakfast groups do here," Jetter said of cigar and tobacco shops in other places. "They come together to socialize, relax and perhaps enjoy a cigar."
For the past five years, Stogies Downtown has been a place where people can visit, socialize, relax and have a cigar with a beer or wine. Customers can grab a stool at the bar or sit in one of the leather chairs in one of the smoking rooms.
Some customers stop and smoke a stick. Or they visit the humidor to select from hundreds of different cigars from various manufacturers to take a smoke home.
Jetter and Tim Harris are business partners in the shop at 101 S. Patterson St. Harris started a cigar club nearly 20 years ago in Valdosta. Stogies Downtown became an extension of the club, which still meets once a month at the tobacco shop.
Jetter is the managing partner of the business. Nicknamed Stogie Mike, he greets customers as they enter, ready to help them find what they want, or guide them into the world of cigars.
Jetter might suggest a lighter blend, or a smaller size, to a person seeking a first cigar. He will demonstrate the way to clip the cigar’s end. He will help light the cigar. He will even caution a newcomer on the way to smoke a cigar – don't inhale the cigar, for example; taste the flavor of the tobacco but don't breathe it in.
Also, when selecting a cigar in the humidor, a person should not run the cigar across and under his nose. When asking people not to run a cigar under their noses, some will ask Jetter why not, and he responds, well, what if someone did the same thing before you. The customer usually gets the point.
Even clipping the cigar may take a moment of instruction and can be a matter of preference.
There are three common types of tools to clip the end of a cigar. The end must be cut properly to allow the cigar to breathe from the lighted end to the cut portion placed in the mouth.
• Straight-cut. One type of cutter is like a guillotine; it makes a straight cut across the cigar.
• Punch. Another punches a hole in the end of the cigar.
• V-cut. The other cutter makes a V-like incision.
The guillotine-type cutter is the most common and familiar. Using it, a smoker often clips off too much of the cigar end. Should be about a 16th of an inch.
Stogies has a clipping station offering a variety of cuts. Bad etiquette placing the tip of the cigar in one's mouth prior to using the clipping station.
Lighting the cigar, a smoker should never use a Zippo lighter or certain coated matches. Using a Zippo or the wrong type of match can affect the flavor of the cigar before the first puff.
The preference is a butane torch lighter because it lights efficiently without affecting the cigar’s taste.
If using matches, select untreated wooden matches. Specifically, select cedar wood matches. Some cigars are wrapped in cedar so the wrapper can be lighted then used to light the cigar.
Jetter suggests "toasting" the cigar to light it properly.
Hold the cigar away from the tip of the torch flame. Let the heat of the flame "toast" the cigar end before ever placing the cigar in the mouth and inhaling. When taking the first puff continue letting the heat of the flame light the cigar.
Jetter said shoving the cigar into the flame can burn and fuse the tobacco, creating a bad smell and taste. So, ignite the cigar by lightly toasting.
Even with a well-wrapped quality cigar, a clean cut and the proper ignition, a cigar will still go out if cradled too long in the ashtray.
Nothing wrong with relighting a cigar within a short period of time. A smoker, for example, could let a cigar’s flame stall prior to a meal then be relighted after dinner.
In terms of flavor and cigar etiquette, this type of relighting is fine. Do not relight a cigar the next day because it will be stale and it’s considered bad form.
In extinguishing a cigar, it is good etiquette to let it go out on its own. Some smokers consider stubbing out a cigar insulting to a host. Allowing the cigar to peter out also prevents the smoker from making a mess smashing it out in an ashtray. A stubbed out cigar can also emit a bad odor.
Still, if a person is overly concerned about starting a fire, then stub out the cigar.
Unless a person has a small home humidor, smoking the cigar within a day or two of purchase is best for freshness. Lack of a humidifier will adversely affect the cigar’s taste.
Smokers can find a range of flavors dependent upon the cigar’s nation of origin. Yet, the intensity can be categorized as light, medium and dark. Cigar flavor is usually equal to a cigar’s strength. A lighter flavored smoke is a lighter smoke, etc. The darker smoke is typically the most full-bodied.
The flavor/strength may also affect the selection of cigar size. There are essentially four traditional cigar sizes.
• Robusto: Five inches in length by 50 ring size in diameter.
• Toro: Six inches by approximately 52 in diameter.
• Torpedo: Six-and-a-half inches by 52-54 in diameter.
• Churchill: Seven inches by approximately 52-54 in diameter.
Smoking cigarettes in a cigar lounge is bad etiquette and Jetter said he prohibits cigarette smoking at Stogies. Cigarettes are a different mix of tobacco and chemicals and can affect the enjoyment of smoking a cigar.
"No one wants to spend money on a premium cigar and smell cigarette smoke," Jetter said.
Plus, lighting up a cigarette in a cigar lounge is like bringing fast-food and eating it at a steakhouse. Don't do it.
Stogies Downtown doesn't mind pipe tobacco though. In 2018, Stogies added pipes from Italy and France and tins of pipe tobacco to its inventory.
Pipes have been an added attraction for the tobacco shop, which also sells butane torches, ash trays and other gear for the cigar aficionado and the beginner.
Whether that person lives in Valdosta or is from far away.
Many customers are local but Jetter said it is not unusual for customers to drop by after pulling off the interstate or passing through on Highway 84.
"They're traveling and want to stop and relax for an hour or so with a cigar," Jetter said.
The recent law prohibiting people younger than the age of 21 from smoking has affected Stogies, Jetter said. Groups of Moody Air Force Base airmen who are 18-20 can no longer purchase cigars or smoke a cigar in the shop, he said.
But still the regulars arrive, the newcomers give it a try, the visitors pull off the interstate for a chance to relax, socialize and smoke a cigar at Stogies.
Stogies Downtown, 101 S. Patterson St. Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; noon-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. More information: Call (229) 242-4427.
