VALDOSTA — The Empty Stocking Fund has had another banner year.
The Empty Stocking Fund total reached $37,502 as of Christmas Eve Tuesday, said Margie Blanton of Guardian Bank which oversees the fund’s finances.
That's $2,000 more than at the same date last year. In 2018, the fund had collected $35,461 by Christmas Eve.
“Once again our community has done a tremendous job in raising funds for the Empty Stocking Fund," Blanton said. "I’ve been a volunteer with the fund for 14 years now and each year I’m just amazed at the donations that are made.
"It’s truly the one charitable fund that absolutely no administrative costs are incurred," she said. "Every penny goes directly to purchasing toys for the children in our community. While each and every donation is so appreciated, it’s always those envelopes that have a single dollar bill in them that touch my heart. We are so blessed to live in such a giving community where people truly care about the children that live here.”
Donations traditionally continue coming into the new year, meaning the 2019 Empty Stocking Fund will continue building for next year.
The Times will continue publishing the donors’ names.
“This project is such a worthy cause that our newspaper whole-heartedly supports each year,” Times Publisher Jeff Masters said. “I love to watch our community come together for good even in challenging economic times. I really appreciate the outpouring of support.”
For the seventh year, The Times offered an Empty Stocking donation envelope in print editions in early December.
The Whiskey River group continued its tradition of donating to the Empty Stocking Fund, donating thousands of dollars this year following the group's annual get-together.
The Outback Riders Toy Rise raised thousands of dollars in cash for the Empty Stocking Fund and donated hundreds of toys given to area children, said Don Brotherton, the ride’s organizer.
For generations, the Empty Stocking Fund has kicked off with the Thanksgiving Day edition of The Valdosta Daily Times. The campaign was shorter this year with Thanksgiving being later in November.
The Empty Stocking Fund mission is to ensure no child in Valdosta or Lowndes County awakes to an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership between The Valdosta Daily Times, the Salvation Army and Guardian Bank.
To ensure the Empty Stocking Fund reaches children who would not receive toys otherwise, the Salvation Army checks each entrant so they are not also registered for toys and gifts elsewhere.
About 1,000 children received toys through the Empty Stocking Fund, Salvation Army Lts. Chris and Tasha Thomas said.
Tasha Thomas shops for the Empty Stocking Fund, seeking the best deals on toys from area stores.
"Tasha goes all over town, looking for bargains for the children so she’s able to secure more toys with the available donations," Blanton said.
The Empty Stocking Fund works a year in advance.
The money raised last year purchased toys this year.
The money raised this year will purchase toys next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.