VALDOSTA — It may have been chilly Saturday morning, but competitors in the Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority stocked cart race brought the heat.
Law enforcement, local businesses, schools and families spent the morning decorating carts and revving up to go head-to-head for shopping cart glory.
The parks and rec authority came up with the idea after deciding it wanted a wacky event that no one else in the country was doing – an event that could also be a way of giving back to those in need.
“There’s some places that do bed races so we said we can do something like that,” Jessica Catlett of the parks and rec authority said. “We thought of the fun of racing shopping carts as kids.”
Thus, the VLPRA Stocked Cart Race was born and has now been taking place for six years.
To participate, racers must bring at least $25 worth of food to donate to Hungry At Home, a backpack program that provides food to children who are missing meals on the weekends.
Hungry At Home was started by Lake Park Elementary teacher Teresa Parkerson in 2011 after she noticed an increase of kids with food issues.
Now retired, Parkerson still carries on Hungry At Home which has grown from just 60 kids at Lake Park Elementary School to an eight school-system project helping 500 students.
All food donated by racers comes from the Hungry At Home list and caters toward food that children can prepare themselves without adult supervision.
“This is a great opportunity for us to get out and provide much needed food for these children,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, one of the day’s participants, said. “It also allows people to see law enforcement on a different level and it’s fun for us.”
The race takes place in the Lowe’s side parking lot with all carts donated for use by Lowe’s. Lowe’s Distribution went the extra mile and donated $600 worth of food to the cause.
The race Saturday had a youth and adult category with prizes for fastest cart, best decorated cart and most food raised. Dewar Elementary School Student Council swept all three categories for the youth with their decorative turkey cart.
In the adult category, Lowndes County Fire and Rescue won best decorated cart with its fire truck theme, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office won for most food raised and the Valdosta Fire Department won for fastest cart.
Each winner received a plaque but the real winners for the day were the kids who benefit from Hungry At Home, organizers said.
Catlett said the annual event will continue next year and always takes place in November to help Hungry At Home prep for the holidays.
To keep up with events, visit VLPRA.com or facebook.com/VLPRA.
