VALDOSTA – With a photo finish, the Valdosta Fire Department secured first place in the Seventh Annual Stocked Cart Race Saturday.
The VFD faced Boy Scouts Troop 416 in the final heat of the charity event that benefits Hungry at Home, an agency that provides six meals and four snacks to students in six counties for the weekend so they don’t return to school hungry.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority sponsored the race that was held in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot.
Organizations and businesses paid their way into the race with donated groceries to go toward Hungry at Home.
Teams were from Guardian Bank, the Valdosta High School Beta Club, the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Lloyd Cummings won the victory for VFD causing them to bring home the Fastest Cart award. He said the strategy was simple.
“Just to go. Go out there and give it 100% and perform,” he said.
Cpl. Justin Howard also ran on behalf of VFD.
Speaking of the VFD’s friendly rivalry with the VPD, Howard said the competition allowed the departments to support the community and help feed children.
“I’m just happy to be a part of this,” he said.
With their sirens and lights, the sheriff’s office and the VPD tied for Best Decorated Cart. Guardian Bank won second place in the category.
The sheriff’s office was awarded Most Food Raised.
Boy Scouts Troop 416 received second place for Fastest Cart.
Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said the firemen participated in the Stocked Cart Race because it’s essential to continue partnerships.
Boutwell said hunger is one way the VFD can benefit the community outside of emergencies.
“Specifically, the students, it was a concern of ours when the pandemic started because some children are depending on the school systems, and that’s where they receive a lot of the nutrition and nourishment that they need,” Boutwell said, “so for us to be able to come out and help to provide more food for our young people, it makes everyone feel more a part of the community and proud of the opportunities to help.”
Jessica Catlett is the parks and rec marketing and public relations director.
She said the affect of the pandemic caused an increased need for Hungry at Home, one of the reasons why the authority chose to move forward with sponsoring the annual charity event when others are being canceled or postponed.
“Organizers of Hungry at Home have said that they have really struggled in 2020 with getting those donations so we knew that we had to try to do our part,” Catlett said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and Valdosta City Councilman Andy Gibbs helped call the races and held the ribbon at the finish line.
A schoolteacher, Gibbs said he sees students who go home with little to eat.
“This right here is really a big impact on their lives. This helps us out, helps them out and I want to thank everyone for the turnout,” he said.
Slaughter said the donated food will make a difference for the students.
In holding the race on a smaller scale than usual, Catlett said the authority hopes to return with the Stocked Cart Race in 2021 and raise “record-breaking amounts of food” for Hungry at Home.
