VALDOSTA – Rev up the engines for the annual Stocked Cart Race: a food drive for Hungry at Home.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3, at Lowe's Home Improvement Center on St. Augustine Road, according to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority, the event sponsor.
Teams of two to four can enter by bringing at least $25 worth of food to the event, parks & rec officials said.
Each team will be given a shopping cart and some time to decorate it in whatever theme the team chooses. Then the teams are matched up in head-to-head 50-yard drag races where one person from each team pushes the cart.
There will be awards for the fastest cart, best decorated cart and most food donations, according to organizers.
Check in begins at 9 a.m. and racing starts 10 a.m.
Businesses, schools, community groups, churches, families, neighborhood associations and groups of friends are welcome to enter teams. The only requirement is they bring decorations for the carts and the minimum $25 food donation, organizers said. No money is accepted. Racing usually lasts an hour.
All the donations go to “Hungry at Home,” a program that sends food home with children who don’t have enough to eat.
A pair of elementary school teachers started the charity when they realized some students were coming to school Monday mornings hungry because they weren’t getting meals during the weekend.
The program is now active in five school systems in four counties including Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools.
The Stocked Cart Race is not a canned food drive and donations must meet Hungry at Home requirements. The foods must be kid-friendly, individually wrapped and can’t require a stove or can opener.
The best items are pop-top meat products such as Vienna sausages and microwaveable ravioli. Hungry at Home also looks for individual applesauce servings, Pop Tarts, peanut butter, small boxed cereals, granola bars, raisins and fruit cups, organizers said.
There is a full list at www.hungryathome.org.
Teams are encouraged to register in advance online at www.vlpra.com. Race day registrations will be accepted.
