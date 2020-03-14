VALDOSTA – Just a year ago, athletes with special needs received their own “field of dreams.”
Early March marks the first anniversary for the Miracle Field Complex in Freedom Park, home of the Miracle League of Valdosta.
Residents with disabilities play sports on a rubberized 200-foot field with eight 50-meter handicap accessible lanes, an outfield for soccer and a full-length basketball court.
With baseball as a focus, the Miracle League of Valdosta was established six years ago by Valdosta City Councilman Andy Gibbs and caters to people with special needs.
The idea came to Gibbs while he was home watching television in 2004; it came at a time when he was going through a transitional period. He said he was watching a show that helped him realize he needed to “do something big.”
He explained to others he desired a space that could hold multiple sports and a large playground.
But his vision did not initially come to fruition as he planned.
It wasn’t until 10 years later when Gibbs was able to originate the league with 42 players – forming two youth teams and two adult teams – but the league had no home of its own.
Games were being held on Freedom Park’s field one and field two.
“From that point on, things just started building and things started going,” Gibbs said.
Four years into playing at Freedom, organizers started fundraising to construct a new playing field; campaign plans shifted when the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority donated land for one of its new softball fields it was building.
The Miracle League had to raise funds to cover any costs associated with the field, Gibbs said. He added organizers secured $1.6 million benefitting not only the field but also a playground, concessions and pavilion.
Now, eight teams with an average of 105 players participate in the league. They each play with a "buddy" who assists them.
“I can’t believe that something that I sat down on my couch and envisioned that I really thought that this community needed has come to pass,” he said, “and that now we’re able to help a hundred people, a hundred kids and adults, that would not be able to play baseball.”
The teams will take on kickball in the fall, an addition to the Miracle League. It is Gibbs’ hope that kickball will gain the attention of children and adults with disabilities who do not favor baseball.
“It’s kind of opening that door for more variety of opportunities that these kids and adults have not had in the past, and I’m just fortunate to be able to go along for the ride,” he said.
Gibbs’ heart to help the special needs community comes from his childhood.
He came from humble beginnings and was taught by his parents to be grateful. He said his parents told him to always try to help others.
Gibbs said he gained the mindset of putting the kid first who always gets chosen last.
“I always seem to have that draw for anybody for kids with disabilities,” he said.
He added he always wanted to be able to do something that made them smile and make their life happier.
Future plans are to add another field to the complex along with summer programs.
Gibbs said he’s been contacted about hosting golf and fundraising events at the complex.
“People just have a heart for the Miracle League, and I think it’s not just the Miracle League, but it’s the kids that we serve and the adults that we serve,” he said.
"We have a caring community. We have a loving community, and I’m just glad that I’m able to witness it all and see it all.”
The spring season for the Miracle League starts March 24 for adults and March 26 for the youth. Late registration is currently open for teams. The cost is $45.
Visit valdostamiracles.org for more information.
