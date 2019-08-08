VALDOSTA — The newest addition to the Valdosta City Schools campus family opened on the first day of classes Thursday.
The 360 Valdosta Middle School STEM Academy students were finally able to use the new building Thursday after nearly a year of waiting.
Similar in design to the new Valdosta High School, the building houses additional classrooms and state-of-the-art laboratories that will teach lessons combining state standards with real-life STEM concepts. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Everything we do in life is about experiences, and STEM is another option for these kids to have these experiences,” said Cason Mobley, sixth-grade English teacher. “They get to go out and see businesses and places who present them with problems, and they get to try to fix these problems, which are real-world problems for these companies.”
The new building means a new classroom for Mobley, which he said he already loves because of that new building smell, and he knows his students are going to love it.
Avery Jowers and Tyshon Reed, a couple of his former students and now eighth-graders, said they love the building, too.
“There’s new equipment and new bathrooms,” Jowers said. “There are no lines down the hallway. That’s nice.”
The bright hallways and new bells and whistles are a nice way to start the 2019-20 school year but so is the building’s possibilities for students.
“I’m looking forward to chemistry and experiments,” Reed said.
For Jowers and Reed, whose favorite subjects are math and science, the building is perfect to expand their knowledge of their favorite subjects.
Beth DeLoach, VMS principal, said the building will also be a great opportunity for students not in the STEM Academy.
“The teachers from anywhere in the building can check out the lab and use that wonderful space for science labs, experiments or even just a place to hold class in a different setting, which is good,” DeLoach said.
The new building has two spaces for connections classes, which are classes all 1,100 VMS students take.
DeLoach’s goals this school year are to make sure everyone at VMS is safe, happy and successful, and the new STEM Academy building is already doing a superb job of accomplishing those goals, she said.
“If they’re better off at the end of the year than how they were when they began with us, then we’ve done a pretty good job,” DeLoach said. “That may be a social aspect or academically, but we just want them to be better than when we found them, and I think we’re off to a good start.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
