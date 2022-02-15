VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Middle School welcomed local government officials, business leaders and military personnel for 2022 STEM Career Day.
“We are excited to bring back the career day since we were shifted to a virtual setting last year, due to COVID-19,” Alison Hamel, PGM media specialist, said. “The students have been very excited to explore and participate in the activities prepared by the presenters.”
The school STEM Career Day is a career fair designed to showcase diverse careers that involve STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.
Hamel said based on surveys conducted by school counselors, students are interested in possible careers in those fields.
The school hosted both Valdosta city traffic management and Lowndes County utilities professionals to discuss various career opportunities within the community.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College presented students with opportunities to further their education, after or while in high school.
“It’s so great to be back in schools," Crystal Rowan, Hester and Morris Orthodontics professional relations coordinator, said. "We are able to see current patients and possibly attract new patients, while offering students an overview of what orthodontics is.”
Hester and Morris has served as a STEM career presenter in past years at PGM. This year, representatives said they talked to students about a profession focused on creating beautiful smiles with braces and invisible options.
PGM students were given the opportunity to view presenters ahead of time to predetermine the presenters they were most interested in visiting.
