Steedley wins state public relations award

VALDOSTA – Despite sporting rivalries, city and county school representatives often stand by each other.
For example, LaVerne Rome, Lowndes County Schools director of public relations, wrote a heartfelt letter nominating Jennifer Steedley, Valdosta City Schools director of public relations, for the Anne Raymond Distinguished Service Award.
According to the Georgia Schools Public Relations Association, the Anne Raymond Distinguished Service Award, named for “The Mother of GSPRA,” honors a GSPRA member who has shown his or her commitment to the organization and the profession.
Rome's nomination letter described Steedley as the epitome of what a public relations director should be.
“While Jennifer's title is director of public relations, the title does not accurately describe her actual contributions to her school system, community, and family. Jennifer is the official face of Valdosta City Schools,” the letter stated. “She is the glue that holds her department and school system together. She stays on top of all aspects of public relations, yet has time to be heavily involved in her community and with her family.”
Steedley took home the award at the GSPRA fall conference in Athens.
“I was honored and floored,” Steedley said about her win and learning of Rome's nomination. “It's been hard for me this year with the loss of my grandmother. It really meant the world to me. When your job is to make everyone around you look good, sometimes the pat on the back makes you feel good.”
Steedley and Rome both made statements about their close friendship and how working with each other never truly feels like “work,” making them a dynamic duo for the local school systems.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.