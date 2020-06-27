Stay cool during hot summer heat

We are in the last few days of June, the heat has intensified since it has turned summer. Many people are not able to get out in this intense heat, I am one of them. The nights have heated up greatly so now we do not even have pleasant early mornings.
A friend recently posted photos of his garden which included cabbage, broccoli, parsnips and other cool season vegetables. All of the vegetables were recently planted. Cool season vegetables will not grow properly during the summer and if they do survive, the taste and texture will not be the same.
If you are a novice at growing flowers or vegetables, our local county extension office is very helpful. They have pamphlets, brochures and also in-house agents that are knowledgeable and willing to help. All information is from the University of Georgia and is tested before being released to the public.
A new-to-me method of growing tomatoes is very simple. Take a slice of tomato with seeds still in it and plant about a half an inch under the soil. The seeds in the tomato will sprout and grow little tomato plants. If started this time of the summer, they will be ready to be planted in about six to seven weeks in your garden and can be used for a late summer garden.
My fall-blooming Japanese daisy mums are starting to flower now. They have never bloomed in summer before. The flowers are white, in fall after the weather cools off the flowers are pink. I'm wondering if they will bloom again in October.
I'm still planting saved seed of marigolds and zinnias so when the first plantings start to die back, the new ones will fill in for them.
Zebra worms are still around and aphids have started to show up on my Formosa lilies on the underside of the leaves. If your Formosa lilies start to look wilted they probably have aphids sucking the sap out of them from the underside of the skinny foliage.
A strong stream of water from a hose will wash aphids off. Place your hand at the bottom of the stem and slowly lift the foliage up, so the water will flush away the tiny delicate aphids, exposing foliage undersides for best results.
Check camellias on the underside of their foliage to be sure scale has not infested them. When applying very fine horticulture oil or insecticides, be sure to cover the bottom of the foliage with the product.
Gardinias are very prone to scale, the sucking insects excrete a sticky substance that sticks to foliage below and grows sooty mold. The upper side of the leaves become coated with mold, causing the leaves to be darker and they cannot absorb as much sun as they should.
Plants are being drained of their sap which weakens them and the decreased amount of sunlight also weakens the plant. It does not prevent gardenias from blooming but they will not have as many flowers nor will they hold as long as they would on plants that were not depleted of sap and sunlight.
Many daylilies are producing seed now. Seed pods are at the top of the bloom scape and are easily seen. When the seed pods begin to turn tan or brown and a slight opening develops at the top of the pod, they are ready to harvest. The seed are easy to grow and germinate within a couple of weeks and send up little tiny sprigs of foliage that looks like grass, at first.
It is best to plant your daylily seeds in a container or flat from nurseries as they look so much like grass and due to their small size, they are easy to lose.
Vicki Fenstermaker, a friend and great gardener, places her daylily seed on damp paper towels, sealed in a plastic bag and chills them in the fridge for a few weeks before planting, she says it increases the germination rate. Most gardeners have plenty of seed and just go ahead and plant when all seeds have been gathered.
Crinums are flowering all over town. "Milk and Wine" are most prolific, but many others can be seen. The deep pink ones are so pretty with their tall scapes of 15 to 20 blooms. There is a pale pink also.
The spider-form crinums are very striking; they have head-high scapes with about 20 flowers that open over a few days, as a few flowers fade the others open and continue blooming. Once established they are carefree and bloom on and off all summer.
In the past crinums were called toad lilies because toads sought shade under their abundant foliage. These are large plants with a big mound of strap-like foliage that rests on the ground. Many of us may not be getting out much, but we can drive around and see all the beautiful flowers in bloom.
I am out of space and want to share photos, so see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
