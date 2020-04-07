VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline in Lowndes County continues to drop, in line with state and national trends as COVID-19 stay-at-home orders cut demand significantly.
Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta was $1.86, down seven cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city Monday was $1.55 per gallon at a store on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fourth highest fuel prices Monday among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $1.93 per gallon, down nine cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $1.76 per gallon was down eight cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
The latest Energy Information Administration weekly report puts demand at a 30-year low, and it’s likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home at least until the beginning of May, according to a AAA statement.
“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “However, given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”
