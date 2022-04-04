VALDOSTA – A South Georgia organization wants to create a statue honoring area women.
D.J. Davis, Valdosta State University’s A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now sociology club vice president, has announced plans to petition the city to erect a statue of prominent Valdosta women to be finalized by March 2024.
Davis said the project would honor contributions made by women in Valdosta since only a few streets and monuments commemorate them.
The group wants to secure the front of Mathis City Auditorium as the statue site, noting the busy traffic would ensure it wouldn’t go unnoticed.
”There’s so many prominent women in town who have done some great things. Like the women of The Crescent who have maintained that bit of history. We have Ruth Council, Sally Turner-Querin, Mildred Hunter and Minnie Martin. These women deserve to be seen,” he said.
ACTION plans on presenting the project to Valdosta City Council and asking for a committee to be formed to determine which women should be considered for the statue.
ACTION is the same club that spearheaded the change of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard and has proposed changing Troup Street to Mary Turner Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.