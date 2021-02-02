Statewide tornado drill Wednesday

VALDOSTA — State authorities are planning a tornado drill across Georgia for Wednesday morning.
The drill will take place at 9 a.m., and coincides with Severe Weather Preparedness Week, according to a statement from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security agency.
“Severe weather can occur at any time,” said Chris Stallings, director of GEMA/HS. “It’s important for Georgians to practice what to do in the event of a tornado so they can respond appropriately and limit damage to life and property.”
The drill will begin with a special tornado drill alert over weather radios, said Mark Wool of the National Weather Service.
The state of Florida will also hold a statewide tornado drill an hour later, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.