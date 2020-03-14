Statewide judicial emergency declared

ATLANTA — A statewide judicial emergency was declared Saturday, limiting all courtroom activities in Georgia to essential functions only due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Harold D. Melton, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, made the declaration Saturday, according to a statement from the court.
The order states courts “should remain open to address essential functions, and in particular courts should give priority to matters defined as those necessary to protect health, safety and liberty of individuals.”
Courts should give priority to domestic abuse restraining orders, juvenile court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters, mental health commitment hearings and cases “where an immediate liberty or safety concern is present requiring the attention of the court as soon as the court is available,” the statement said.
Criminal trials where a jury already has been empaneled “shall continue to conclusion, unless good cause exists to suspend the trial or declare a mistrial,” the order states.
The order ends April 13 unless extended. It suspends and grants relief from a number of judicial deadlines, such as the “time within which to issue a warrant” and the “time within which to hold a commitment hearing.”
The order states: “To the extent court proceedings are held, they should be done in a manner to limit the risk of exposure, where possible, such as videoconferencing.”
Earlier this week, the Southern Judicial Circuit, which includes Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Thomas and Colquitt counties, temporarily suspended grand jury proceedings and jury trials.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.