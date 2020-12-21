State's highest court upholds Valdosta murder conviction

VALDOSTA — A man convicted of felony murder in Lowndes County in November 2018 saw his conviction upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court Monday.
Jean Claude Doricien, 33, was was convicted for the Oct. 24, 2017, shooting death of Tovara Flowers, 39, in the 600 block of East Jane Street at Ora Lee West.
Doricien was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana (less than an ounce).
He was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 30 years for felony murder and aggravated assault plus five consecutive years for firearm possession.
Flowers was shot five times in the back, Assistant Southern District Attorney Cathy Helms said in 2018.
Defense attorney Jason Moon argued the shooting was in self-defense, saying Doricien told law-enforcement officials he’d been robbed while buying marijuana and was afraid for his life. Someone other than Flowers put a gun to Doricien’s head and demanded money, Moon said during opening statements.
In his appeal to the state’s highest court, Doricien argued his conviction should be overturned because the lower court did not order a directed verdict of acquittal, did not exclude from evidence various statements Doricien made to police and that he did not have effective trial counsel. The high court denied all three arguments.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
