FORSYTH — The Georgia Department of Corrections seizes contraband entering facilities on daily basis.
"Our efforts to combat contraband have been made possible through our continuing improvements in our front-line staff training, technological methods and full facility shakedowns which resulted in the seizure of 8,393 contraband items during the fourth quarter of 2019," according to corrections officials.
“We stand committed in our continuing efforts to bring justice to those who pose a threat to the safe and secure operations of our facility,” DOC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said. “We applaud the work of our GDC staff who remain vigilant in detecting contraband inside our facilities.”
Through the collaboration of the Office of Professional Standards, GDC Tactical Squads and K9 Units, the following items were confiscated between October and December:
• 2,563 cell phones.
• 478 cell phone chargers.
• 2,563 handmade weapons.
• 7,142.53 grams of marijuana (24 bags/balloons).
• 106,366.92 grams of tobacco (1150 bags/balloons).
• 3,334.39 grams of methamphetamine (107 bags/balloons).
• 1,057.30 grams of cocaine (three bags).
• 3,212.50 ounces of alcohol (44 bottles).
• 303 pills.
• 20 syringes.
• 17 SIM/SD cards.
The Georgia Department of Corrections conducted shakedown operations to detect 1,121 items in the fourth quarter. A total of 14 shakedowns were completed at 14 of the 35 state prisons
Third-quarter shakedown seizures included:
• 136 cell phones.
• 877 handmade weapons.
• 705.70 grams of marijuana (12 occurrences).
• 1,691.71 grams of tobacco (11 occurrences).
• 1,046.80 grams of cocaine/ecstasy (one occurrence).
• 224.70 grams of methamphetamine (four occurrences).
• 522.50 ounce of homemade alcohol (three occurrences).
• 77 unidentified pills.
To report staff and inmates involved in criminal activity, visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov/content/report-criminal-activity.
