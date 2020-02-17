State Route 122 shifting at I-75

HAHIRA – State Route 122 traffic is scheduled to shift Tuesday, Feb. 18, to the outside lanes at the Interstate 75 Exit 29 interchange, state transportation officials said.
"This means drivers will be traveling in their permanent lanes, but only on the outside lanes while the center medians and islands are constructed," according to a statement from the state Department of Transportation.
Final asphalt topping will follow.
The traffic shift signals the $49 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the interchange and Exit 22 near Valdosta is getting closer to completion, state officials said.
The current scheduled completion date is July 8. Work began in 2017 and was staged to avoid closing the busy interchanges during construction.
The project is expected to "improve traffic flow and capacity and improve visibility for drivers exiting the ramps," state officials said. The old bridges were built in 1960 and the design was outdated for current and projected traffic.
The contractor is Reames and Son Construction Company, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.