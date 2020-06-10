State reveals plans for Five Points roundabouts

VALDOSTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation wants public input on plans to replace traffic signals in the Five Points area with traffic roundabouts.
The project proposes to convert two signalized intersections to multi-lane roundabouts, state transportation officials said in a statement.
The intersections are North Ashley Street at SR 7 North Patterson Street/Smithbriar Drive/Brookfield Road and North Valdosta Road at North Oak Street Extension. Both locations currently experience delays during peak traffic times.
Each roundabout would be 176 feet in diameter with two 12-foot travel lanes, state officials said.
Studies have shown roundabouts eliminate crossing conflicts among motorists and reduce delay when compared to a signalized intersection, the statement said. A nine-foot sidewalk would be included for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The state transportation department usually holds a public meeting to display proposed projects, answer questions and collect feedback.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, information instead will be available online June 16-26 to avoid face-to-face contact, according to a GDOT statement. The site is http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach.
Comments may be left online or mailed. A comment card and instructions will be available on the website.
Anyone who submits a comment or question will receive a written response, state officials said in a statement.
A virtual reality video of the roundabouts is posted at https://youtu.be/-y2bdPOTUZA.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.