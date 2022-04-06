HAHIRA – Bill Blanchard, a Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives District 175 seat, hosts a meet-and-greet session, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at The Depot, 220 W. Main St., according to a statement from the candidate.
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 11:28 am
