VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Education EL language programs recognized a South Georgia student and teacher as a spring Exemplary English Learner or Exemplary ESOL Teacher in Georgia.
The honor is given to English learners in their senior year and/or ESOL teachers who have been nominated by their school system and who meet the established criteria, according to a statement released by state education officials.
The state education department recognized Gabriel Zandonade, a Lowndes High School student, and Susan Phillips, a Clyattville Elementary School teacher.
Due to school closures this year, all exemplary English learners will receive a certificate signed by State School Superintendent Richard Woods and all exemplary ESOL teachers will be invited to a virtual recognition ceremony Oct. 29 as part of the GATESOL Conference.
