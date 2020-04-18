ATLANTA – A Saturday noon report has Georgia sitting at 17,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 673 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The report states 3,420 people were hospitalized; that’s 25 more than the Friday evening report.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab conducted a total of 4,853 tests with 949 coming back positive while 69,355 tests were conducted in commercial labs with 16,720 having positive results.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
