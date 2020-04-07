FORSYTH — State prisoners have been put to work producing masks for staff and inmates at Georgia prisons to help fight the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to a corrections department statement.
The production of the non-medical grade masks began March 31 at Central, Hancock and Pulaski state prisons, where prison industries include sewing factories, according to the statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
One mask, which can be hand-washed and reused, will be provided to each staff member and each offender, and initial shipments have been made to transitional centers and female facilities.
Ultimately, prison industries will produce approximately 85,000 of the masks in an effort to ensure each staff member and offender in the state receives two masks, the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.