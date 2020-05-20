ATLANTA – To ease potential Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures.
The closures are scheduled to last from noon Friday, May 22, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, on interstate highways and limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers, state officials said in a released statement.
Exception: Construction at 400 SB to 285 EB
A construction-related road closure is scheduled for 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, state officials said.
The closure is to set beams for a bridge and will take place from 400 southbound to 285 eastbound. Impacted lanes will include 400 northbound and 285 EB ramp to 400 NB. A detour is being implemented to Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
“Travel over the long holiday weekend has the potential for higher traffic volumes as families plan trips closer to home due to various ongoing travel restrictions across the country. Motorists may be taking to the roads in higher volumes than have been seen in recent weeks to explore travel destinations in our own state,” said John Hancock, Georgia Department of Transportation state construction engineer. “Furthermore, motorists should be aware that crews may still work near highways and along roadway shoulders and that some safety concerns may require long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.”
Interstate Restrooms are Open
Georgia welcome centers are not currently open to the public for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, restrooms at welcome centers and rest areas throughout the state are open, operational and routinely deep cleaned throughout the day. From time to time a rest area facility may be closed temporarily for service.
State officials urge the public to use continued caution when visiting public spaces, practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set forth by state and local agencies, as well as act courteously to fellow travelers.
In the event of a crash or breakdown, state officials advise motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless a life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked.
Motorists needing roadway assistance on interstates inside the metro Atlanta area or services on the interstate roadways outside of the metro area are asked to call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP operators to assist them. When placing these calls, it is important to provide current location, nearest exit number and the interstate the motorist is traveling. In addition, provide the make and model of the vehicle.
Dialing 511 is a free phone service allowing motorists to seek help or to report crashes, roadway debris or signal disruptions, but it also provides real-time statewide travel information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, such as traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather.
Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is available at www.511ga.org.
