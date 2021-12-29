ATLANTA – The Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System, including state Department of Driver Services online services and DRIVES e-services, will be unavailable beginning 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 for the Department of Revenue and 5 p.m. for DDS through Monday, Jan. 3.
DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore and DOR Commissioner Robyn Crittenden said in a joint statement, “This upgrade will result in significant cost savings, while optimizing system performance and ensuring that DRIVES is always running on modern, state-of-the-art hardware. Both agencies will be well positioned to pursue future innovations because of this improvement to the underlying technology that powers Georgia DRIVES.”
In person, online, and kiosk services will be unavailable to customers.
Note all DDS Customer Service Centers will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and all state offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 3, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Both agencies will be open and fully operational Tuesday, Jan. 4.
