VALDOSTA — The Georgia State Patrol said 16 people died across the state in traffic crashes during the extended Memorial Day weekend.
Troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies statewide probed another five fatal crashes during the 78-hour holiday period, according to a state patrol statement.
Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, and ended 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 29, included the Cherokee County Police Department, the Floyd County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Police Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol said.
A Florida man was killed and a woman injured May 27 in an auto accident in Cook County. No traffic fatalities were reported in Lowndes County.
In addition to fatal crashes, troopers investigated almost 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in more than 200 injuries, authorities said.
Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers made nearly 22,000 traffic stops, arrested nearly 400 individuals for driving under the influence and issued almost 16,000 warnings and more than 13,000 citations.
