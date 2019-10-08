VALDOSTA — Georgia's labor commissioner will host an employer summit Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The summit, part of the "Employers in the Know" series of meetings, will be held 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Wiregrass Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road, according to a statement from Labor Commissioner Mark Butler's office.
The meetings offer the commissioner a chance to meet with employers around the state to share the department’s work.
“These summits are always a learning experience for the department and me,” Butler said. “We are able to inform businesses directly about programs and regulations that may impact their companies. But more importantly, I get to hear directly about what we can do to help make the state even more attractive as a place to locate and grow a business.”
There’s a new addition with participation by leadership of Gov. Brian Kemp's Georgians First Commission. That group will join in at all 12 stops in the "Employers in the Know" series, state officials said.
“The Georgians First Commission looks forward to partnering with Commissioner Butler in this event,” said Scott Hilton, GFC executive director. “Together we will make Georgia the number one state for small business, and an even better place to live, work and operate a business.”
Butler will discuss current labor department initiatives and programs designed to encourage job growth and economic development throughout the state.
Other speakers will include labor law experts, Georgia Department of Labor analysts speaking on unemployment insurance and experts who will present information on sexual harassment for managers.
The summits are sponsored by the labor department and local employer committees.
Onsite registration the day of will cost $60. Groups of six or more are eligible for 10 percent off the rate in effect at the time of registration. Go to https://dol.georgia.gov/blog/2019-regional-business-summits for more details.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
