ATLANTA — In the first special election test of the new voting machines, the Secretary of State said there were some errors.
The $104 million Dominion paper-ballot voting machines got a small test before their statewide rollout for the March 24 presidential primary. In the special election for House District 171 seat, the few failures were user error, according to state officials.
A handful of voter-access cards were not working because a poll worker had been inserting them incorrectly, according to the Secretary of State’s office. In another instance, 13 ballots were placed in an emergency ballot box when a ballot scanner ran out of its three hours of battery power — later to discover it had not been plugged in.
None of the issues delayed polling places from opening on time or prevented anyone from voting.
“The new secure paper-ballot system continued to function well in this special election as it had during the November pilot and December runoff,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “The types of small human errors that occurred Tuesday are the kinds of miscues that occur in every election, no matter the type of equipment."
The machines are being used for early voting in nine Southwest Georgia counties for the special election in Senate District 13 to fill the position of former Sen. Greg Kirk, R-Americus. Election Day for that contest is Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.