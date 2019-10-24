State Farm helps Wiregrass train workforce

VALDOSTA — The auto collision repair field is in dire need of quality skilled workers and motivated apprentices, according to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College officials.
Local Valdosta State Farm agents are helping Wiregrass Tech fill this need by donating equipment used in hands-on training. The agents recently donated a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner to the college’s auto collision repair and automotive technology programs.
"The agents collectively wanted to provide opportunities to advance and assist with instruction and give students real-life scenarios in the classroom lab," college officials said. "Even though the vehicle was totaled the engine is in working condition and will also allow the two automotive programs to utilize it in their lab area for practical training experiences."
“We plan to use the donated vehicle in several different scenarios,” said Roy Bramley, Wiregrass auto collision and sheet-metal fabrication instructor. “It will be valuable to us in teaching how to remove, disassemble, rebuild, install and align, as well as major repair procedures such as sectioning.”
“State Farm and its local agents recognize the vital role Wiregrass plays in educating its students within our communities,” said Bubba Highsmith, State Farm agent. “We appreciate that, and are always proud to help and give back to the school.”
“The average age of the current work force is 54 years old, and we are losing workers faster than they can be replaced,” Bramley said. “Every shop in our area is looking for skilled collision repair specialist and paint preppers.”
The auto collision repair and automotive technology programs both qualify for the HOPE career grant, college officials said.
If students qualify for this grant, they could possibly have all of their college tuition, fees and books paid for leaving them with little or no college debt. Both programs are accepting new students for spring semester; classes start Jan. 8. Students can apply during the college’s free application week, Nov. 4-8.
Learn more about all of Wiregrass’ programs at wiregrass.edu. If a business would like to learn how to make a donation to any Wiregrass program, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising, (229) 333-2124 or email Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
