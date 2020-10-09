State Farm helps VFD reduce fire dangers

VALDOSTA – State Farm agent Travis Pate is teaming with the Valdosta Fire Department to promote the 2020 Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, according to a statement from State Farm.
State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments or schools across the country. Each toolkit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, including brochures, magnets, posters, etc.
"State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire," according to the State Farm statement. "That’s one reason why the nation’s largest home insurer is taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce home fires."
According to National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to 'Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” Pate said. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
State Farm and the Valdosta Fire Department share safety tips:
– Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling. If having to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
– If simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer as a reminder.
– Be alert when cooking. People won’t be alert if sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that causes drowsiness.
– Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
– Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
