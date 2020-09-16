VALDOSTA — The Lowndes High Band Boosters in support of the LHS Georgia Bridgemen have received a grant from State Farm Insurance.
Nominated by State Farm agent Paul Cribbs, the Lowndes High Band Boosters qualified for the education grant which is directed toward initiatives supporting several areas including academic performance improvement programs that impact K-12 students, according to a joint statement.
“The grant funds could not come at a better time” said Chris Buescher, band booster president. “With our new COVID-19 normalcy, the funds will be utilized to purchase sanitation supplies, individually prepared meals and bottles of water that allow the band members to focus on their music and to reduce the concerns related to the COVID-19.”
The Lowndes High Band Boosters program supports the members of the award-winning LHS Georgia Bridgemen through “inspiration, guidance and assistance to all band students and staff in order to develop and sustain top-performing instrumental music programs at all levels,” according to the statement.
LHS Band Boosters members assist with the purchase of equipment and supplies that would not be available through the school budget, facilitated by fundraisers or donations. As the Bridgemen recently completed their two-week summer camp, band boosters served 4,100 individually prepared meals, 5,200 bottles of water, 9,000 individual cups of water/Gatorade along with fruit.
The support of individuals and organizations such as State Farm Insurance helped Band Boosters support the safe band camp practices program instituted by Jon Bowman, band director.
More information on supporting the Georgia Bridgemen, contact Buescher, (229) 292-2028, or visit http://georgiabridgemen.org/
