ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a deadline extension for new applications for the 2020 Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council grant program.
The new application deadline is May 15, state officials said. The mission of the REBC grant program is to provide funding for enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia's roadsides.
Since 2008, the Georgia DOT has awarded 148 grants totaling more than $5 million for the grant program to governments and community improvement districts around the state.
The grant program uses revenue from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to the Georgia DOT for vegetation removal in front of outdoor advertising signs.
Funds from the grants are allocated towards purchasing and installing plant material along state routes throughout the state, state officials said.
Any local government, community improvement district or state agency may apply for grants (maximum $50,000) for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way that involves the local community and displays the right-of-way in an attractive manner promoting further pride in Georgia.
There is an online system for REBC grant applications. To complete your grant application, please use the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/REBC2020 . More information and instructions can be obtained at the REBC Grant program website: http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Funding/REBC.
For additional questions about the grant program, e-mail landscape@dot.ga.gov or call the State Maintenance Office Landscape Architecture Unit, (404) 631-1400. The deadline for the 2020 application submission is May 15.
All applicants will be notified by mail with the results of the awards, and the REBC webpage will be updated with a list of grant recipients. Awards are anticipated to be announced in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.