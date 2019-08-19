VALDOSTA – Georgia Department of Driver Services had three teams participate in the 2019 Law Enforcement National Night Out earlier this month.
National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, state officials said.
"It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," they said.
“A large part of the DDS mission is to promote highway safety, and in turn, reduce traffic fatalities,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “We thank all law enforcement for their partnership and for their commitment to safety for the motoring public.”
For the second year, team members provided information and answered questions at the Doraville, Dekalb County, Police Department’s event on Buford Highway.
Another DDS team was stationed in Morrow, Clayton County. In addition to assisting residents with licensing information, many first responders were interested in the DDS exhibition.
The third team was stationed in Conyers, Rockdale County, and represented DDS human trafficking awareness and motorcycle safety efforts.
DDS reminds all current and future customers to download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO. Many services such as renewing and replacing a license and accessing all Georgia driver’s manuals can be obtained quickly and easily from a cellphone, state officials said.
