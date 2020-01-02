ATLANTA – Whatever the message, Georgia Department of Transportation has a message for the public: posting unauthorized signs on the state’s right of way are a safety hazard and illegal.
Whether it’s a political sign, yard sale, real estate or goods and services, signs on the state highway system – interstates and state routes – must be approved and permitted to be placed on the right of way, state officials said.
Unauthorized signs can create safety hazards by distracting drivers and obstructing their view. During inclement weather signs can also cause debris that clogs drainage systems, state officials said.
Georgia Code 32-6-51 states “it shall be unlawful for any person to erect, place or maintain within the right of way of any public road any sign, signal or other device except as authorized by subsection (d) of this Code section.”
Violation is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or 12 months in jail, state officials said.
